‘What we’re seeing is horrific’: Henry Ford Health workers share experiences as COVID surges

‘We’re running out of beds,’ a nurse said

Megan Woods, Reporter

Frontline healthcare workers share their experiences as cases spike again

DETROIT – For nearly two years, health care workers have been giving so much in the battle against COVID.

As coronavirus cases surge, people travel and get together for the holidays, Henry Ford Health System asked their frontline workers what they wanted the community to know.

In a video message, several frontline workers share what they have experienced and how they feel going into the 21st month of helping survive COVID.

“We’re running out of beds. We’re running out of ventilators -- and we’re tired,” a nurse said.

“What we’re seeing is horrific,” another nurse said.

Some shared details of their personal losses and shared how they have been moving forward.

“We went into this career to care for people who can’t take care of themselves and that’s always in the back of our minds and in front of our heart -- but we need help,” a nurse said.

