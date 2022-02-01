Metro Detroit hospitals share cautious optimism: Fewer COVID patients coming into ER

Michigan's COVID case numbers are one way to measure where we are in the pandemic, but it's hospitals that are seeing it all up close. Two local health systems are sharing some cautious optimism.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Coronavirus cases in Michigan continue to trend in the right direction.

Health officials are reporting more than 21,000 new cases over the past three days. That averages out to more than 7,000 cases per day. That’s a drop from Friday, when cases were averaging about 13,000 per day.

Read: Michigan reports 21,242 new COVID cases, 65 deaths -- average of 7,081 cases per day

The state’s COVID case numbers are one way to measure where we are in the pandemic, but it’s hospitals that see it up close. Two area health systems are sharing some cautious optimism.

“So overall, thank you, for everything that the public is doing. It seems to be working. We’re seeing less people in the emergency department, we’re seeing less crowding. But we’re still seeing a lot of COVID and we’ve got a little ways to go before we cross the finish line on this one,” Brad Uren with Michigan Medicine said.

Ad

Uren said the health system is seeing fewer COVID patients coming into the emergency room.

Doctors at Beaumont Health say they’re seeing a significant downturn in COVID patients, down 10% a day.

Dr. Matthew Simms, director of infectious disease explains what that means.

“Certainly we are seeing the end of the surge, which is great. So the omicron surge is coming to an end,” Simms said. “I think that we’re starting to see a downtrend because a lot of the people who are susceptible have gotten it.”

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage