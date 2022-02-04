Are you taking care of your heart? Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America

A lot of people were wearing red on Friday for “National Wear Red Day,” an annual event to raise awareness that heart disease is the number one killer of Americans.

It’s also the official kick-off of Heart Month. The American Heart Association hopes everyone will take this month to take care of themselves and their hearts.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and the American Heart Association wants women to really take control of their own health. People who have pre-existing conditions are much more likely to have serious complications as a result of COVID.

“I think for our theme this year, reclaim your rhythm. You know, everyone has been through quite a bit these past 18 months or so that we’ve been dealing with COVID,” AHA of Southeastern Michigan executive director Kristian Hurley said.

People who get COVID who have not had any heart issues prior to having COVID are beginning to develop some cardiovascular issues as a result of the virus.

