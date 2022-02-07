A look inside Metro Detroit hospital’s COVID unit: Here’s what we encountered

Local 4's Nick Monacelli takes us inside the COVID-19 unit at Beaumont Hospital-Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – We took extra precautions to get a firsthand look inside the COVID-19 unit at Beaumont Hospital Dearborn.

Watch the video to see what we encountered.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Feb. 7, 2022

Michigan reported 9,805 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,902.5 cases over a two-day period -- the lowest daily case count since Dec. 20, 2021.

The deaths announced Friday include 155 that were identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,009,221, including 30,379 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,999,416 cases and 30,170 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 21.13% as of Feb. 4 -- a decrease from last week. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last week.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 7,121 on Friday, Feb. 4, lower than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 86 on Feb. 4. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Feb. 1, with 69.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 65.3% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

