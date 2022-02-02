Michigan reports 18,803 new COVID cases, 327 deaths -- average of 9,402 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 18,803 new cases of COVID-19 and 327 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 9,401.5 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,999,416, including 30,170 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,980,613 cases and 29,843 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 239 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 25.04% as of Jan. 30 -- a decrease from last week. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last two weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 10,711 on Monday, Jan. 31, lower than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 79 on Jan. 31. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Jan. 28, with 69.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 65.2% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 75 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 890,700 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 537 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 381 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Jan. 10:

Jan. 10 -- 44,524 new cases (case count for three days)

Jan. 12 -- 28,458 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 14 -- 37,114 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 19 -- 86,009 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 21 -- 33,551 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 24 -- 39,372 new cases (case count for three days)

Jan. 26 -- 27,423 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 28 -- 26,309 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 31 -- 21,242 new cases (case count for three days)

Feb. 2 -- 18,803 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

