What’s going around Metro Detroit: COVID cases continue to fall, doctors see other respiratory illnesses

COVID cases continue to fall at Metro Detroit hospitals and doctors’ offices, but there are plenty of illnesses stepping up to make people sick. That includes a very contagious stomach virus. Children’s Hospital says about a month ago, 25% to 30% of the kids in their hospital had COVID. Now it’s around 5%. Local doctors are reporting a definite increase in the types of illnesses they generally see this time of year.

COVID cases continue to fall at Metro Detroit hospitals and doctors’ offices, but there are plenty of illnesses stepping up to make people sick. That includes a very contagious stomach virus.

Children’s Hospital says about a month ago, 25% to 30% of the kids in their hospital had COVID. Now it’s around 5%.

Local doctors are reporting a definite increase in the types of illnesses they generally see this time of year.

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage

Wayne County

Dr. Kevin Daizy at Children’s Hospital says he’s seeing a lot of kids with stomach viruses causing vomiting and diarrhea.

Beaumont Dearborn reports a number of coughs and colds, plus a few cases of COVID. Henry Ford Taylor is treating sinus infections, bronchitis and sore throats.

Oakland County

The Beaumont Pediatric ER and after hours clinic in Troy reports some stomach viruses spreading through entire families.

Ad

They’re also treating seeing some kids with COVID, plus increasing cases of mono and strep throat. At Ascension Providence, Dr. Steven McGraw is treating strep, sinus infections and bronchitis.

Washtenaw County

Saint Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor says COVID is trending down, but still being seen. The health department reports sporadic flu cases and some respiratory illnesses in school-age children. Coughs and colds are also on the rise.

Monroe County

The ER at Promedica Monroe Regional is seeing respiratory illnesses, sinus infections, colds, flu and RSV. Promedica Monroe Family Medicine reports the same in their patients.

Macomb County

ER doctor Brianne Waggoner at McLaren Macomb is seeing an increase in RSV and stomach viruses. The number of COVID positive patients is falling. Most of the ones they’re seeing are experiencing mild symptoms.

More: Good health headlines

Ad

A number of Metro Detroit emergency rooms are reporting people with injuries caused by slips and falls on the ice.