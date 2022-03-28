Michigan reports 1,258 new COVID cases, 6 deaths -- average of 419 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 1,258 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 419.3 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,077,401, including 32,758 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,076,143 cases and 32,752 deaths, as of Friday.

The deaths announced Monday didn’t include any identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 3.57% as of March 25 -- still near the lowest it has been since July 2021. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last few weeks, now down to the lowest total since last summer.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 648 on Friday, March 25. The 7-day death average was 21 on March 25. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of March 24, with 70.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 64.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 66.5% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 79.9 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 976,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 10.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 557 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 479 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 4:

March 4 -- 1,842 new cases (case count for two days)

March 7 -- 1,656 new cases (case count for three days)

March 9 -- 1,739 new cases (case count for two days)

March 11 -- 1,819 new cases (case count for two days)

March 14 -- 1,365 new cases (case count for three days)

March 16 -- 1,540 new cases (case count for two days)

March 18 -- 2,770 new cases (case count for two days)

March 21 -- 1,423 new cases (case count for three days)

March 23 -- 1,558 new cases (case count for two days)

March 25 -- 1,575 new cases (case count for two days)

March 28 -- 1,258 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

