Deaths attributed to heart disease, stroke increased during COVID pandemic

The COVID pandemic caused many people to see their doctor less often and according to a new study, that has translated into increased heart disease and stroke -- especially in communities of color. The study was published in the Journal of American Medical Association. One of the key findings was that during the first year of the pandemic, heart disease and stroke-related deaths increased significantly. It was especially notable because previously there had been signs of improvement. Dr. Alex Chebl is the director of Henry Ford Health’s comprehensive stroke center.

DETROIT – The COVID pandemic caused many people to see their doctor less often and according to a new study, that has translated into increased heart disease and stroke -- especially in communities of color.

The study was published in the Journal of American Medical Association. One of the key findings was that during the first year of the pandemic, heart disease and stroke-related deaths increased significantly. It was especially notable because previously there had been signs of improvement.

Dr. Alex Chebl is the director of Henry Ford Health’s comprehensive stroke center.

“In 2019, the authors found a sudden increase in the incidence of both stroke and cardiovascular disease incidence as well as mortality associated with cardiovascular disease and stroke, and this was associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chebl said.

Ad

The results had particularly important implications when it came to Detroit. Chebl believes the pandemic exaggerated the differences in healthcare delivery to minority populations

Chebl said although the pandemic uncovered and worsened systemic inequities leading to increases in cardiovascular disease, people shouldn’t feel helpless in this situation. She said it’s time to see a doctor and get your health in order.

Related: More Good Health coverage