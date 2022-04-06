Michigan reports 3,215 new COVID cases, 70 deaths over past five days

DETROIT – Michigan reported 3,215 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 643 cases over the past five days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,393,265, including 35,776 deaths.

Change in COVID data updates

Going forward, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is only providing updated COVID data on Wednesdays. This data now combines confirmed and probable cases and deaths, which is the reason for the large jump in totals between the last update and Wednesday.

Confirmed and probable statistics were previously separated throughout the pandemic. Friday’s totals were announced as 2,080,612 cases and 32,863 deaths, but if probable cases had been included, those totals would have been 2,389,506 cases and 35,706 deaths.

Due to this significant change in the state’s data reporting, our previous COVID charts and graphs will no longer be updated.

MDHHS is also no longer reporting of the subset of deaths identified via Vital Records review.