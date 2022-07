DETROIT – One in three adults in the United States has medical debt.

Medical debt is the largest source of debt in collections -- more than credit cards, utilities, and auto loans combined, according to the White House.

A study found that almost half of people with medical debt intentionally avoided seeking care.

Read: When insurance won’t pay: Family turns to crowdfunding site to raise money for life-saving treatment

Are you struggling with medical debt? Let us know below.