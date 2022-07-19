Michigan reports 16,445 new COVID cases, 149 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 16,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 149 virus-related deaths over the past week.

Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,652,659, including 37,291 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,636,214 cases and 37,142 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.

You can find more Michigan COVID data here from MDHHS.

New cases since start of weekly updates

April 13: 7,725 new cases

April 20: 10,474 new cases

April 27: 14,482 new cases

May 4: 18,945 new cases

May 11: 27,705 new cases

May 18: 29,267 new cases

May 25: 25,968 new cases

June 1: 19,535 new cases

June 8: 18,453 new cases

June 15: 15,578 new cases

June 21: 10,681 new cases (six-day total)

June 28: 14,353 new cases

July 5: 13,102 new cases

July 12: 16,681 new cases

July 19: 16,445 new cases

Interactive map: COVID spread levels and case rates by Michigan county

Change in COVID data updates

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is only providing updated COVID data on Tuesdays. The updates were previously released each Wednesday, but the state decided to switch the day “to accommodate an anticipated change in CDC data cadence.”

This data now combines confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

Before April 2022, confirmed and probable statistics were separated throughout the pandemic. Due to this significant change in the state’s data reporting, our previous COVID charts and graphs will no longer be updated.

MDHHS is also no longer reporting of the subset of deaths identified via Vital Records review.

