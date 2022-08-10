Gardner-White partners with American Red Cross to host blood drives throughout Metro Detroit

Gardner-White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host several blood drives throughout Metro Detroit.
All presenting donors at the blood drives will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will be held for each of the blood drive locations.
Individuals are encouraged to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), sponsor code: gardnerwhite.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before they arrive at the blood drive. Face masks may be required depending on the rules at the location.
Blood drive schedule
Tuesday (Aug. 16) from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:
- Novi, 43825 West Oaks Drive, 48377
- Rochester Hills, 1032 S. Rochester Road, 48307
- Saginaw, 2660 Tittabawassee Road, 48604
- Taylor, 22035 Eureka Road, 48180
Thursday (Aug. 18) from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:
- Ann Arbor, 3725 Washtenaw, 48104
- Auburn Hills, 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd., 48326
- Canton, 41661 Ford Road, 48187
- Howell, 4101 E. Grand River, 48843
- Shelby Township, 14055 Hall Road, 48315
- Warren, 6500 E. 14 Mile Road, 48092
- Waterford, 4945 Dixie Highway, 48329
To donate blood you will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license and two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.
Red Cross information
Here is some information from the American Red Cross:
- About 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood but only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels.
- In recent weeks, the Red Cross has experienced a decline in donations, leading to a 20% drop in the blood supply. This decline in donations is a trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves. Boosting blood donations will help those in need of immediate lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.
- Donors who give in the month of August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Also, everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.* Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
- Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the vaccine manufacturer is important in determining blood donation eligibility.
- The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
- Every day enough blood must be collected to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
For patients battling cancer, platelets and plasma can be considered “liquid gold.”