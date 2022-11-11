New Metro Detroit program aimed to help those doing the caregiving for loved ones, friends

A new program is focused solely on the caregivers in your family.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 1 in every 5 adults in the state is a caregiver to a family member or friend.

The program is a partnership between the Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit, Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit and Gesher Human Services.

The goal is to connect exhausted caregivers with resources that can really make a difference.

A virtual program called (Care) Giving and Taking: Making time for you is talking to the sandwich generation. People raising a family and caring for aging loved ones.

Debi Banooni is the director of the Dorothy and Peter Brown Jewish Community Adult Day Program. Programs include coping with social isolation, Hospice 101, caregiver wellness, estate planning and nourishment.

“I’ve had children with mental health challenges and a parent with physical health Challenges and have had to run back and forth between, you know, one hospital to another and I understand that it can be draining,” said Banooni. “what we’re trying to do is reach out to these caregivers throughout the community and make sure number one that they know that they are not alone/CUT/4:31And number two, it can be very overwhelming. So a lot of our speakers are focused on resources and reminders of what kinds of things if you’re caring for another person that you want to be aware of.”

Seven speakers will discuss resources and concrete steps to take as well as the importance of self-care. Whether it’s mediation, mindfulness, enforcing boundaries and knowing your own limitations.

“Frequently caregivers are running from moment to moment. And emergency to emergency. And really, it takes 30 seconds or one minute to regroup and it changes your emotional, your physical and your mental outlook to be able to tackle that next challenge,” said Banooni.

The new program starts Nov. 15 and runs from 2-3 pm. and will be held on the third Tuesday of every month. There are seven sessions in total and they will be recorded so you can watch them when it’s convenient for you.

For more information contact Emily Gordon, Caregiver Support Program Coordinator at Jewish Family Service, at egordon@jfsdetroit.org or by calling 248.970.2779. Click here to register for events.