Flu activity high across US, but remains low in Michigan

The CDC's Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary Update from the week ending on Dec. 3, 2022. Data last updated on Dec. 9, 2022. Image courtesy of CDC's website.

DETROIT – Flu season is in fulls wing across the United States, and even struck earlier this year than expected.

But though influenza activity is high, or very high, in most parts of the country, activity remains low in Michigan, according to data from the CDC.

As of the first week of December, flu activity is considered low in the Great Lakes State. Only Michigan and Alaska are experiencing low flu activity, CDC data shows. Activity is only lower in New Hampshire, the Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands, where activity is considered “minimal.”

The rest of the nation is primarily experiencing high or very high flu activity, including states bordering Michigan. In fact, Ohio is one of 12 states experiencing the highest level of flu activity.

Below is a photo of the CDC’s weekly map of influenza data (click here for an interactive version of the map).

The CDC's Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary Update from the week ending on Dec. 3, 2022. Data last updated on Dec. 9, 2022. Image courtesy of CDC's website. (CDC)

Flu activity decreased slightly in the first week of December compared to the week ending on Nov. 26, which saw even higher flu activity. Flu activity was considered minimal in Michigan all through October and most of November, until it increased to the “low activity” category in the last week of November.

Click here to see the CDC’s map, which shows how activity has changed over the past nine weeks.

High flu activity is currently coinciding with the spread of COVID and RSV, which are also viral respiratory illnesses. Infections began earlier this year than anticipated, causing a shortage of some over-the-counter medications due to high demand.

Read more: Increased demand for over-the-counter medications are causing shortages

Related: Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors