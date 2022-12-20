Are you a restless sleeper? Here are some way help minimize disruptive sleeps

Some of the most common sleep disorders are insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome. Still, many Americans suffer sleepless nights without a specific diagnosis or even talking to their doctor about it.

Cleveland Clinic sleep specialist doctor Michelle Drerup said about 30% of adults have insomnia symptoms.

“Most people, if they don’t have any sleep difficulties, probably fall asleep within 10 to 20 minutes,” said Drerup. “It varies as well. If it takes someone 45 minutes to fall asleep, and that’s normal for them, and they allow enough time, it’s not necessarily a problem.”

Regarding getting quality sleep, what you eat and how often you exercise can play a significant role.

Eating a diet high in sugar, saturated fat, and processed carbohydrates can disrupt sleep. On the flip side, eating foods that are good for your overall health can actually help with sleep.

Dr. Drerup recommends avoiding caffeine starting in the early afternoon. Hitting the gym regularly can increase sleep quality and decrease the time it takes to fall asleep. Along with lifestyle changes, people can try using white noise, like the sound of a fan, to wind down.

The goal is to make going to sleep a peaceful, routine part of your day.

If you are having a persistent issue with sleep, take notes on your sleep pattern and talk to your healthcare provider. Lack of sleep and poor sleep can seriously impact your long-term health, so it’s essential to address any issues as quickly as possible.