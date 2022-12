This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan.

Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week.

Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts.

Wayne County

“More COVID. One thing I would emphasize as we go into next week is to check the heating systems of your elderly loved ones and make sure they have a safe plan for heat. When it gets really cold we get a number of carbon monoxide poisoning cases from people using ovens to heat the house, etc.” Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency Dept., Henry Ford Hospital

“We’re seeing a lot more flu than COVID. We’re testing a lot of people for everything at once. Flu A is taking off. And it’s two or three family members coming in at a time. I’d really like people to wear their mask, cover their cough, stay home from work or keep your kids home from school if you’re sick. Handwashing still remains the number one way to prevent infection. Most of this stuff is airborne. But if people sneeze or cough on their hand, they infect things like gas pumps, door knobs, phones, remotes. Sanitize everything you can, and wash your hands. I’ve seen a number of trip and falls from Icy conditions now: people getting out of their car and slipping in the parking lot. With weather getting colder and ice conditions forming, you need to slow down a bit.” Dr. Zafar Shamoon, Emergency Center chief, Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital

“While the COVID numbers have been down and less severe during the past few months, we are seeing the winter peak starting with more COVID patients recently admitted to the hospitals then in the weeks just prior. We are also seeing a greater numbers of patients test positive for the flu. For those at increased risk -- over the age of 65, have diabetes, lung disease or heart disease, take appropriate precautions. Make sure you’re up to date on your vaccines and it wouldn’t hurt to consider using a mask when in public while we are in this winter peak. Keep in mind: vaccines significantly reduce hospitalizations and death, but not infection, illness, or spread. Antivirals like Paxlovid are still highly effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization in COVID patients once individuals get sick and if caught early enough. If a viral infection is not resolving at home on its own, call your primary care doctor for additional instruction/guidance on how to mitigate symptoms and prevent hospitalization.” Dr. Jonathan Lovy, Internal medicine physician, Corewell Health Trenton Hospital

Oakland County

“We are currently seeing growing levels of COVID-19 and Influenza A infections. RSV is declining, although we do continue to see unusual co-infection of both COVID-19 and Influenza at the same time in adults. We are really encouraging people to stay home if you have any cold symptoms, get vaccinated if you have not already done so and practice good hand hygiene.” Dr. Sanford Vieder, Chairman and medical director, Emergency Trauma Center, Corewell Farmington Hills Hospital

Macomb County