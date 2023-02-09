FDA warns of hidden drugs in sex supplements sold online, in stores

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. The head of the Food and Drug Administration has announced, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, an overhaul of the agency's food safety and nutrition division. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf is vowing to better protect consumers and the U.S. food supply.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

The FDA is warning people not to purchase or use a sex supplement because it has hidden drug ingredients.

PrimeZen Black 6000 is sold online and in some stores. The FDA tested the product and found that it contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis.

Viagra and Cialis are FDA-approved prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction. The ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and might cause blood pressure to drop to dangerous levels.

People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. If you have used PrimeZen Black 6000, you can report side effects to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program online here.

The FDA notes that it is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements and people should use caution when considering taking a supplement promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss or body building.

You can click here to view a full list of supplements the FDA has issued warnings about. Click here to read the full warning regarding PrimeZen Black 6000.