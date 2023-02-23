Michigan health officials report first child flu death of season

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan health officials say a child from Ingham County has become the first child in the state to die from the flu this season.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 111 influenza-related child deaths during the 2022-2023 flu season. Michigan residents who are at least 6 months old are eligible for a flu vaccine.

The Ingham County child contracted influenza A/H3, according to officials.

“It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “Once children reach 6 months of age, it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate there have been at least 25-51 million cases of the flu nationally since October. In that same timeframe, there have been 12-25 million flu medical visits, 280,000-630,000 flu hospitalizations, and 18,000-56,000 flu-related deaths across the country, the CDC estimates.

Most confirmed flu cases this season have been from the influenza A/H3 virus, which can cause severe infections in children and adults.