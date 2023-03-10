What’s Going Around: Weather-related slip and fall accidents, stomach viruses

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:

Wayne County: COVID, stomach viruses, norovirus, strep throat, asthma flare-ups, mononucleosis

Dr. Ralph Scolari -- Emergency Center Medical Director for Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, and Beaumont Emergency Center - Canton.

“We’ve seen a resurgence of positive COVID cases over the past week. Most are being discharged. We’re only using Paxlovid if the patient is at risk and meets criteria. We’re also seeing GI issues of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Since it’s typically viral, we are treating the symptoms, like vomiting with an anti-nausea medication.”

Dr. Jason Vieder -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Plymouth & Fairlane

“We had seen an uptick in slip and fall injuries due to the weather.”

Oakland County: Norovirus, stomach viruses, influenza, strep throat, asthma flare-ups, COVID

Sarah Rauner -- Chief pediatric nurse practitioner at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“We are seeing upper respiratory illnesses still. However, the volume has decreased somewhat. Strep throat has been more prevalent in the community. There has also been an increase in asthma, allergy and barky cough symptoms due to the weather fluctuations. Lastly, we have seen an increase in combinations of vomiting, diarrhea and/or a fever. Make sure you keep washing your hands!”

Dr. Susan Bork -- Director of Operations, Emergency Center at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

“Numerous patients, especially children, have been coming in with gastroenteritis viral illness (nausea/vomiting/diarrhea), pharyngitis (especially strep), and continued influenza. Prevention is always handwash, before eating, and proper sleep and nutrition.”

Emergency Department, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“Falls, respiratory issues and abdominal pain are the top 3 things going on in the ED last week.”

Washtenaw County: Influenza

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services at Michigan Medicine

“We are seeing a little blip in RSV and influenza which we thought had passed and is perhaps related to a lot of spring break type of travel. The amount of infectious GI viruses seems to be decreasing. We continue to have plenty of respiratory tract infections. In keeping with the mental health issues we’ve been seeing, we have seen a lot of patients with ingestions, worsening suicidality, severe eating disorders and other psychiatric needs.”

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Michigan Medicine

“We are continuing to see some COVID, some flu, wide variety of different URIs when the testing is done. Also seeing some GI illness and the occasional norovirus.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza cases in Washtenaw County are currently at low levels; however, influenza A continues to circulate locally. Additional flu waves are possible. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Influenza-related deaths in Washtenaw County adults have been reported this flu season. All individuals were confirmed with influenza A. Most Influenza cases being reported in Washtenaw County are influenza A (both A/H3 and A/H1N1).”

Monroe County: COVID, strep throat

Macomb County: Stomach viruses, upper respiratory viruses, strep throat, bronchitis, sinus infections, influenza

Dr. Osama Fashho -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“Viral gastroenteritis and symptoms of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea continues to be a very common illness in the ED. Following a lull in cases, instances of viral upper respiratory infections causing symptoms of congestion, cough and fever have increased. Recent winter weather has significantly increased the number of patients seeking treatment in the trauma center after suffering broken bones resulting from slip-and-fall accidents.”

Livingston County: Respiratory illness, COVID