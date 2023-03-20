Bindi Irwin opens up about her experience having endometriosis

Bindi Irwin, 24, revealed on Instagram that she’d endured years of severe pain from endometriosis.

The disease causes tissue similar to the lining of a woman’s uterus to grow in other places like the abdomen and pelvic area, which can lead to many problems, including pain, internal bleeding and infertility.

Irwin wrote on Instagram about her and shared her story for women who need help. She said she didn’t find answers until a friend set her on a new path.

Experts say that Irwin’s experience is sadly not unique. Once diagnosed, treatment can include medication or surgery. There’s also research being done to identify possible biomarkers in the blood.

Irwin’s surgeon found 37 lesions and a cyst.

The 24-year-old reported she is on the road to recovery and urges anyone suffering from endometriosis to keep searching for answers until they find the help they deserve.

To learn more, watch the video player above.