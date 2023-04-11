Here are small changes that you can use to shape up for summer in Metro Detroit

Spring has arrived, but many people have already focused on summer. They are explicitly trying to shape up before summer arrives.

There are many crash diets out there, but experts say making small changes can help you take off pounds and improve your health.

It can also increase the odds you will keep the weight off when summer ends.

Putting on a few pounds over winter isn’t uncommon, but you can shed that weight starting now.

“It doesn’t take but two to three months, and you can get it done,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky.

The obvious place to start is to begin eating healthier.

Kopecky recommends focusing on more whole foods, especially fruits, veggies, and legumes.

“They have pulp and fiber that are non-caloric carbohydrates, so they fill you,” said Kopecky. “Eat less calories, in other words.”

Kopecky says we tend to eat the first things we see in the refrigerator so rearranging your food may help.

“Take the two drawers that say fruits and vegetables, move some things down into there, like the sausages and bacon and things like that, and take the fruits and vegetables and put them up so when you come home at night, you open the fridge you see something that’s healthy,” Koepecky said.

Stay away from anything ultra-processed. If you’re craving comfort foods, eat something healthy with it.

Limiting alcohol is a fast way to cut down your calories significantly, and Kopecky says also to be smart about being active. If you can’t reach the gym, take the stairs wherever you go.

“If you’re a person who walks maybe 3,000 steps a day, try to increase it to 5,000,” Kopeck said. “If you’re already doing a good number of steps, then try to do some intervals.”

Easing stress is also essential. Meditation, deep breathing, or daily walks can help. And if you’re not getting sufficient sleep, try gradually adding a few minutes each night or week until you are.

Studies show lack of sleep is closely connected to our weight.

You can also increase your odds of success by having an accountability partner. Pairing up with someone else who is also making positive changes will make you both more likely to stick with them.

Each change is relatively small, but together it may be too much. Is it better to pick and choose? Absolutely!

If you know your diet is a mess, try starting there. If you’re drinking a lot of calories from alcohol, consider starting there.

But we can all consciously move a little more or go to bed a few minutes earlier. Being more aware of our choices can help us make better ones.