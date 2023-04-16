Kalamazoo man will stand trial for 2005 sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 37-year-old Kalamazoo man will stand trial on charges related to the 2005 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Shawn Hopkins was bound over on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The court heard testimony from the now 31-year-old victim, the forensic nurse who treated her and collected evidence in 2005, and an investigator with the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

The victim said she was 14 years old when Hopkins, 21 at the time, gave her alcohol and marijuana at a music recording studio in Kalamazoo. She said that after she became intoxicated Hopkins forced her into a dark room and sexually assaulted her.

She reported the assault to her family, an officer from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, and the forensic nurse the day after the assault happened. A DNA profile was developed but the suspect’s identity was unknown until April 2022.

During her testimony, the victim detailed the long-term impact the assault had on her life and her well-being. Based on her testimony and other evidence presented in court, a judge determined there is enough evidence to send Hopkins to trial.

If convicted, Hopkins faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Investigator Scott Eager by email or by phone at 269-303-8524.