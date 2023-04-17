Everything you need to know about ticks in Michigan

Research shows that tick-borne diseases are on the rise in people and dogs.

According to the CDC, reported cases in people in the U.S. increased from about 12,000 annually in 1995 to approximately 35,000 in 2019. Since not all diagnosed cases are reported, the CDC believes the true number of human infections is closer to 476,000 per year.

Luckily, there are ways you can protect yourself and your pets from tick bites and tick-borne diseases.

Types of ticks commonly found in Michigan

There are more than 20 known tick species in Michigan. The ticks listed below are the five most common ticks people report seeing in Michigan.

Most of them survive by feeding on wild animals, but several species are known to bite humans and pets. Ticks can carry dangerous bacteria, viruses or parasites. Tick-related diseases, such as Lyme disease, are found in Michigan.

American dog tick (wood tick)

Female American dog tick. Courtesy: CDC.

Where is it found: Widespread throughout Michigan in wooded and grassy areas.

Description: Large, brown ticks with ornate white markings.

Diseases they may carry: Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia

Blacklegged tick (deer tick)

Adult blacklegged ticks

Where is it found: Widespread throughout Michigan in wooded and grassy areas.

Description: Small tick with black legs. It has a round, black shield behind its head.

Diseases they may carry: Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, deer tick virus and Ehrlichia muris-like disease

Lone star tick

Where is it found: Rare in Michigan, but becoming more common. Usually found in wooded areas.

Description: The adult female has a “lone star” marking.

Diseases they may carry: Ehrlichiosis and tularemia

Woodchuck tick (groundhog tick)

Photo of a groundhog tick, Ixodes cookei. (CDC)

Where is it found: In the dens of wild animals.

Diseases they may carry: Powassan encephalitis

Brown dog tick (kennel tick)

This 2005 image depicted a male brown dog tick, Rhipicephalus sanguineus from a dorsal view, looking down on this hard tick’s keratinized, shield-like scutum, which covered its entire back. However, in the female (PHIL 7641), the dorsal abdomen is only partially covered by the scutum, thereby, offering room for abdominal expansion during the ingesting her blood meal. (CDC/ James Gathany; William Nicholson)

Where is it found: This tick is able to breed and survive in indoor environments and in grassy brushy areas.

Description: This tick is often found in shelters, breeding facilities and dog kennels.

Diseases they may carry: Rocky mountain spotted fever, canine babesiosis, canine ehrlichiosis

Click here to view more information about identifying ticks from the CDC. Click here to see more data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The life cycle of a tick

Most ticks go through four life stages: Egg, six-legged larva, eight-legged nymph and adult.

According to the CDC, ticks need to eat blood at every stage to survive. Ticks can take up to three years to complete their full life cycle. Some tick species, like the brown dog tick, like to stay on the same host for all life stages. Blacklegged ticks can feed off mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians but needs a new host at every stage of its life.

Below is graphic that shows the lifecycle of a blacklegged tick:

The lifecycle of Ixodes pacificus ticks generally lasts three years. During this time, they go through four life stages: egg, larva, nymph, and adult. (CDC)

The image below shows a nymphal blacklegged tick feeding over 96 hours:

Photo demonstrating the stages of engorgement in a nymphal blacklegged tick over a period of 96 hours. (CDC)

At all stages of life ticks can bite humans, but nymphs and adult females are the ones most commonly found on humans. Larvae are the smallest life stage of tick that develop from eggs. For reference, blacklegged tick nymphs are about the size of a poppy seed. Nymphal and larval ticks are so small they may be hard to identify.

Zoomed in photo of a poppyseed muffin with five nymphal blacklegged ticks to demonstrate relative size. (CDC)

How to prevent tick bites

Ticks can become active whenever the temperature rises above freezing. Ticks live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas -- or on animals. Many people get tick bites while in their own yard or neighborhood, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends using EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone. Click here to use the EPA’s tool to find the insect repellent best suited for your needs.

You should avoid wooded and brushy areas, if you can, and stay in the center of trails when you’re hiking. You can also tuck your pants into your socks and use pants that have an elastic waistband as that can be more of a barrier for ticks. Light colored clothing also makes spotting ticks easier

Check your clothing for ticks when you’re done spending time outdoors. You can tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks that may be hiding on dry clothing. If the clothes have to be washed first the CDC recommends using hot water as cold and medium temperature water will not kill ticks.

Showering within two hours of coming indoors can reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks, according to the CDC.

Where to check yourself for ticks:

In and around the ears

In and around the hair

Under the arms

Inside the belly button

Around the waist

Between the legs

Back of the knees

Where to check your pet for ticks:

In and around the ears

Around the tail

Around the eyelids

Under the collar

Under the front legs

Between the back legs

Between the toes

What to do if you find a tick

If you are able to you should put the tick in a small, clean and sealable container so that it can be identified.

Michigan residents can have a tick identified via photo by emailing the photo to MDHHS-Bugs@michigan.gov. If you’d like to mail a tick, more information is here.

The state of Michigan also has a portal tracking data the state has on ticks across the state, click here to view that data.

How to safely remove a tick

You can use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick removal key (you can find these at most pet stores and outdoor stores) to remove the tick. You should grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible.

If the tick’s mouthparts are still on the skin and can’t be removed easily you should leave the bite site alone to heal. Wash the bite site and your hands with soap and water and then use an antiseptic on the bite site.

Lyme Disease

"Classic" Lyme disease rash. Circular, expanding rash with target-like appearance. (CDC)

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection and is one of the most common vector-borne diseases in the United States. It is most commonly transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick.

Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash. If it goes untreated it can spread to the joints, the heart and the nervous system.

Your healthcare provider can diagnose Lyme disease based on your symptoms, physical findings and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks. Most cases can be treated with a few weeks of antibiotics.

Dogs can also get Lyme disease. Symptoms in dogs include swollen joints and lameness, fever, and loss of appetite. Dogs with Lyme disease occasionally develop serious kidney disease that can be fatal.

Red meat allergy (Alpha-gal Syndrome)

Alpha-gal Syndrome is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur after people eat red meat or are exposed to other products containing alpha-gal. According to the CDC there is some evidence that the molecule that causes a red meat allergy can be found in the saliva of certain types of ticks.

Symptoms include a rash, hives, nausea or vomiting, difficulty breathing, drop in blood pressure, dizziness or faintness, severe stomach pain. Symptoms usually occur between 3 to 6 hours after eating meat or products containing alpha-gal.

The CDC said there is “growing evidence” to suggest that AGS may be triggered by the bite of a lone star tick or blacklegged tick. They stressed that more research is needed to understand the role ticks play in triggering the reaction.

Read: Tick bites can trigger rare issue that makes people allergic to red meat, health experts say

Anaplasmosis

Anaplasmosis is caused by the bacterium Anaplasma phagocytophilum. It is spread to people by tick bites, primarily from the blacklegged tick.

People with anaplasmosis will often have fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches. Doxycycline is the drug of choice for adults and children of all ages with anaplasmosis, according to the CDC.

Reported cases of anaplasmosis in Michigan residents jumped from 17 confirmed and probable cases in 2020 to 56 in 2021. Counties with the largest increase in anaplasmosis cases include Dickinson and Menominee in the Upper Peninsula and Manistee and Benzie in the Lower Peninsula.