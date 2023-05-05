Survey shows families how to better navigate social media’s influence on children in America

While federal regulators weigh what to do about social media and kids, parents are already wrestling with a long list of concerns.

One of the top worries was social media’s impact on children’s mental health.

According to the Pew Research Center, 69% of adults and 81% of teens in the United States use social media, putting a large amount of the population at an increased risk of feeling anxious, depressed, or ill over their social media use.

As adults struggle to put limits on their own social media use and recognize that certain content can have a negative impact on their mood or emotions, they are painfully aware of the potential risks to their children.

Experts say it’s become a threat that kids can’t and shouldn’t manage independently.

As Collin Ricks kids’ interest in social media grows, so do his worries about how it’s affecting them.

“They start comparing themselves to other people, and I think some of those platforms and the lack of restrictions opens the door for that self-reflection probably too soon,” said Ricks.

Bullying and harmful content on social media can contribute to depression, anxiety, and decreased self-esteem.

A new national survey by the “On Our Sleeves Movement for Children’s Mental Health” finds half of parents have noticed their children’s mental health suffer due to social media use in the past year.

“Expecting a child whose brain is still under development to set their own boundaries and know when something is not right, it’s not fair,” said On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Ariana Hoet, PH.D.

Hoet, a pediatric physiatrist, recommends creating a clear plan as a family to establish limits, schedule regular check-ins, and create ways to ask for help.

It’s also essential to actively monitor a child’s engagement and watch content with them.

“And then, as you’re doing that, you can start those open-ended conversations,” Hoet said. “‘Why do you like following this person? What is funny about this? How do you feel when you’re on social media?’”

It’s something that’s already helped Ricks build trust with his kids.

“Us as parents, we’re not going to always be there,” Ricks said. “And so, that’s why those conversations are critical and very, very important, so they’re able to respond to those moments effectively.”

This is truly uncharted territory for most parents, so Local 4 strongly recommends you check out some of the free resources that On Our Sleeves has created.

Using social media to spark an honest conversation with your child is a good idea.

You can share what you’re following and discuss how things make you feel. Ultimately, parents need to model good social media habits. And that might mean placing some limits on yourself too.

