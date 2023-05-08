Teens can exercise for free at Planet Fitness this summer

Planet Fitness is once again offering a free summer pass to teenagers so they can exercise for free while school’s out.

From May 15-Aug. 31, teens between 14-19 years of age can work out at Planet Fitness for free. The gym chain’s annual High School Summer Pass allows kids to utilize cardio and strength equipment at any one Planet Fitness of their choosing.

To access the summer pass, teens can register in person on or after May 15, or online -- pre-registration is currently available online here. Those under 18 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when registering.

Planet Fitness says it will keep track of the number of sign-ups from each high school, and will award $10,000 grants to the top 10 schools with the most student participants. Those grants can be used toward field or athletic equipment, fitness classes, and the like.

Teenagers participating in the summer program can also enter a contest to win a $10,000 scholarship by recording a 15-30 second video about their summer pass experience and posting it to TikTok. Ten students will receive these scholarships.

Learn more about Planet Fitness’ teen summer program here.