Are your favorite summer shoes bad for your feet? Here’s what experts say

What’s your favorite shoe when the weather gets warm? Style aside, how does it measure up with the experts? Dr. Kristen Patterson, a podiatrist with Corewell Health, says there is plenty to consider before deciding what shoe to step into this summer.

What’s your favorite shoe when the weather gets warm? Style aside, how does it measure up with the experts?

Dr. Kristen Patterson, a podiatrist with Corewell Health, says there is plenty to consider before deciding what shoe to step into this summer.

“You don’t want a shoe you can bend in half or ring out like a rag, because it means [the shoe] has no support,” Patterson said.

Because of that, Crocs, Toms and flip-flops are not on Patterson’s list of favorites. When selecting a summer shoe, she suggests looking for something with support.

For sandals, Dr. Patterson says to look for one with an ankle strap so “you are not fighting to keep the sandal on your foot while you’re walking.”

Shoes that offer little support, like Crocs, are OK -- if you consider how you’ll be wearing them.

“It’s easy to slide on and off for quick things, like if you’re running out to grab the mail -- but if you’re going to be going somewhere like the zoo or park, where you’re going to be walking and spending a lot of time on your feet, you should stick with an athletic shoe or tennis shoe, or something with some built in support to prevent major issues with walking.”

If you’re stuck on sandals, Dr. Patterson says plenty of brands offer more supportive sandals, such as Keen, Vionic, Abeo, Dansko, Spenco, and Birkenstocks.

Keep your specific foot issues, if you have any, in mind when choosing summer shoes.

“Tendonitis, bunions, hammer toes, a lot of those patients like to wear sandals because it’s taking the pressure off of them, but that could lead to other issues of muscles and tendons trying to keep your shoes on,” Patterson said.

If you have any prescribed orthopedic devices, such as orthotics, braces, or compression socks, she recommends bringing them along with you and always wearing them as prescribed in supportive shoes.