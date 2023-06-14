New push raises awareness for vaccine that helps prevent different types of cancer

There is a new push to raise awareness of a vaccine that can help prevent several types of cancer. It's the vaccine to protect against HPV, and while most parents of tweens have heard about it. Experts say many adults who could benefit from the shot don't realize it.

The HPV Vaccine is now typically given between the ages of nine and 12.

It protects against high-risk virus strains associated with certain types of cancer.

However, those who reached adulthood before the vaccine’s approval in 2006 often remain at risk, and many are unaware of the link between the virus and HPV-related cancers.

What started as a small tickle in Glenn Moog’s throat was ultimately diagnosed as HPV-related throat cancer.

“I had never even heard of HPV virus cancer, or I don’t think I even paid attention to what the HPV virus was,” said Moog.

That’s common among those who entered adulthood before a vaccine was available. Now, cases of HPV-related mouth and throat cancers are increasing nationwide.

“One of the more commonly known cancers is cervical cancer, but overtaking that now is oropharyngeal cancer, or cancer in the back of the throat,” said Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Dr. Matthew Old.

Experts at Ohio State and the Solove Research Institute predict HPV-related throat cancer will soon be one of the most prevalent types of cancer among those aged 45 to 65.

Because there are usually no symptoms of HPV infections, many unknowingly carry and spread high-risk viruses.

“And eventually, over time, years and years, sometimes decades later, those cells transform into cancer,” Old said.

So doctors encourage vaccination, not just for kids, but for adults up to age 45.

“If they haven’t been exposed or if they have the potential for getting reinfected, there is a potential, and there is benefit,” Old said.

After five years of treatment, Moog is cancer free and wants others to know the importance of preventive measures.

“Why not protect yourself,” Moog said. “Get a vaccine, and you don’t have to worry about it.”

If you’re under the age of 45 and have not received the HPV vaccine, or are unsure if you received it, talk to your primary care doctor about whether the vaccine is right for you.

Experts say increasing awareness among both adults and parents is a powerful tool to improve HPV vaccination rates and prevent future cancers.