University of Michigan study shows how vision loss is linked to a greater risk of dementia

Vision problems are linked to a number of negative health outcomes. People with vision problems are more likely to have dementia, anxiety, depression, and more.

Research shows hearing loss in older people is estimated to account for nearly 10% of dementia cases. Now, mounting research also links vision loss to the development of dementia.

Many of our senses can become dull as we age, and people often accept it as a normal part of aging.

We can correct most of those problems, whether it’s through the use of hearing aids or other assistive devices. Research indicates if untreated, loss of those senses leads to loss of mental function.

A recent study from the University of Michigan published in JAMA Ophthalmology looked at the association between visual impairment and dementia.

Dr. Olivia Killeen is the lead author of the study.

“Vision problems really matter because they impact every aspect of a person’s life,” said Killeen. “They impact their ability to work and how they can enjoy leisure time with their friends and family. And even more profoundly, vision problems are linked to a number of other negative health outcomes. People with vision problems are more likely to have depression, dementia, anxiety, falls where they hurt themselves, and even early death.”

The study identified that among the nearly 3,000 participants with an average age of 77, just over 12% had dementia. But in people who had trouble seeing up close, 22% had dementia.

Moreover, for people with moderate to severe distance vision impairment or blindness, the rate of dementia increased to 33%.

The study doesn’t prove vision impairment causes dementia, but it suggests improving older people’s vision might be a strategy to slow cognitive decline.

“In our culture, sometimes there’s a perception that losing your vision is a normal part of aging,” Killeen said. “But it’s actually not. We lose vision as we get older because of eye problems, most of which can be treated. Simply needing glasses or cataract surgery are two of the biggest reasons we may lose vision as we get older, and those are completely treatable.”

Other research shows lower rates of dementia in people who had their distance vision restored after cataract surgery, so the link between vision and dementia is undoubtedly plausible.