Over-the-counter Narcan available in stores, online soon

DETROIT – With a record number of people dying from opioids, the first drug used to reverse opioid overdoses is about to be available over-the-counter and online.

“We’ll begin to have naloxone in our stores Sept. 5,” said Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban. “And at the same time, we’re going to make naloxone available online.”

Ban said it will take a couple of days to get naloxone -- also known as Narcan -- in all of their stores. The drug will be sold in stores and online at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, CVS and others.

It has a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a two-dose carton. Because of the price, some retailers will use anti-theft measures, but most are expected to avoid using locked cases.

Walgreens plans to display cards for the drug that can be taken to the register of pharmacy to purchase it.

“We really don’t want there to be any stigma involved, so we’ve made this available at the front end of the store, over the desk, but also in the back end of the store over by the pharmacy,” Ban said.

Experts said the nasal spray is easy to use and having it at the ready can be lifesaving.

Ban said he hopes that the drug will be something everyone will consider adding to their first aid kit to make it readily available to those at risk of an opioid overdose.

