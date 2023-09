Dr. Frank McGeorge shows us the correct way to use nasal spray.

It’s fall allergy and sinus season, and your nose may be feeling it the most.

Nasal sprays are a great way to ease the pressure, but a lot of people aren’t using them correctly.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge walks you through the correct way to use nasal spray, to get you maximum relief.

---> More: Itchy eyes? Runny nose? Here are some ways you can battle fall allergies