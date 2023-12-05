White lung syndrome: Doctor separates fact from fiction

DETROIT – If you found yourself here because you’re worried America will be consumed by “white lung syndrome,” I have good news, it’s hype.

I’ve been actively practicing emergency medicine for more than 30 years and I’ve seen all manner of serious illness. I have never heard of “white lung syndrome.” You may have recently heard of it on social media or news reports that picked it up from social media. To be honest, I don’t know who first created the catchy hashtag, but I assure you, that’s all it is. Here’s an explanation of why the term white lung is being used. When you do a chest x-ray the lungs normally appear dark. That’s because the air sacs are filled with air. When the air sacs are filled with fluid, they become denser and appear white on an x-ray. Pneumonia is only one of many possible causes for a white area on a chest x-ray, but in the context of “white lung syndrome,” pneumonia is what is being referred to.

I don’t want to suggest pneumonia isn’t serious, it is, but there isn’t an epidemic of pneumonia and there isn’t any indication that the pneumonia we are seeing is from anything out of the ordinary. So far there is no reason to do anything differently this year than during any other winter respiratory infection season. One thing I’ve noticed is that vaccination rates, particularly for influenza, have been low this season. It’s completely understandable that people are tired of vaccines, but the flu shot has been around for ages and will help keep you healthy.

As far as what to watch for if you are concerned about pneumonia or “white lung syndrome,” the most common symptoms are a cough, fever, difficulty breathing, wheezing, or shortness of breath. In younger children, the symptoms can be less obvious, things like difficulty feeding because of trouble breathing, abnormal chest and abdominal movements with breathing, and even a blue tinge to the lips.

The bottom line, take respiratory illnesses seriously, especially in younger children and don’t hesitate to call your pediatrician if you have a concern, but don’t be afraid of anything any worse yet this year.