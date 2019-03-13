5 Michigan hospitals ranked among top 100 best in America

Five Michigan hospitals were ranked among the top 100 in the U.S. by IBM Watson Health.

The report released earlier this month ranks the top 100 hospitals, based on publicly available data and a balanced look at clinical, operational and financial metrics.

In general, the hospitals ranked on the list shared these measures:

Lower inpatient mortality, considering patient severity

Fewer patient complications

Delivered care that resulted in fewer HAIs

Lower 30-day mortality and 30-day readmission rates

Sent patients home sooner

Provided faster emergency care

Kept expenses low, both in-hospital and through the aftercare process

Scored higher on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience

The study creates a national balanced scorecard that evaluates hospitals on measures of clinical quality, operational efficiency, financial stability and patient satisfaction. It compares hospitals against similar facilities in terms of size and teaching status.

"Starting with data from approximately 5,500 US hospitals, we identify more than 2,700 hospitals that meet our inclusion criteria. The award-winning hospitals demonstrate top performance on patients care, through clinical measures, and how efficiently the hospital performs, through operational measures."​​​​

Here are the five Michigan hospitals ranked on the list:

Garden City Hospital - Garden City

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital - Ann Arbor

Spectrum Health Hospitals - Grand Rapids

Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield

Lakeland Medical Center - St. Joseph

Check out the full report below:

