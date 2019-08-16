7 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently 7 closures and advisories in Michigan, all in the Lower Peninsula.

Here's the list of beach closures:

Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some have unknown sources.

