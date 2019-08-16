Health

7 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

By Ken Haddad
Lake Michigan on June 18, 2019.

Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently 7 closures and advisories in Michigan, all in the Lower Peninsula. 

Here's the list of beach closures:

Reed Lake - Reed Lake Property Owners Oakland
White Lake - Maple Park Muskegon
Lake Superior - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw
Lake Superior - Copper Harbor- West Lagoon Keweenaw
Wolverine Lake - Spring Lake Heights Oakland
Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac
Lake Michigan - Memorial Beach Menominee

Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some have unknown sources.

