7 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.
According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently 7 closures and advisories in Michigan, all in the Lower Peninsula.
Here's the list of beach closures:
|Reed Lake - Reed Lake Property Owners
|Oakland
|White Lake - Maple Park
|Muskegon
|Lake Superior - Lighthouse Overlook
|Keweenaw
|Lake Superior - Copper Harbor- West Lagoon
|Keweenaw
|Wolverine Lake - Spring Lake Heights
|Oakland
|Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach
|Arenac
|Lake Michigan - Memorial Beach
|Menominee
Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some have unknown sources.
