Health

8 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

5 beaches in Oakland County

By Ken Haddad
Getty Images

Lake Michigan on June 18, 2019. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently eight closures and advisories in Michigan, all in the Lower Peninsula. 

Here's the list of beach closures:

Reed Lake - Reed Lake Property Owners Oakland
Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates Oakland
White Lake - Maple Park Muskegon
Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Wenona Beach Bay
Saginaw Bay - Whites Beach Arenac
Wolverine Lake - Spring Lake Heights Oakland
Walled Lake - E.V. Mercer City Beach Oakland
Lake Three - Haas Lake Park #3 Oakland

Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some have unknown sources.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.