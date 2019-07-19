8 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.
According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently eight closures and advisories in Michigan, all in the Lower Peninsula.
Here's the list of beach closures:
|Reed Lake - Reed Lake Property Owners
|Oakland
|Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates
|Oakland
|White Lake - Maple Park
|Muskegon
|Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Wenona Beach
|Bay
|Saginaw Bay - Whites Beach
|Arenac
|Wolverine Lake - Spring Lake Heights
|Oakland
|Walled Lake - E.V. Mercer City Beach
|Oakland
|Lake Three - Haas Lake Park #3
|Oakland
Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some have unknown sources.
