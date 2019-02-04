Ascension Michigan hospitals implement visitor restrictions to avoid spread of influenza

DETROIT - Ascension Michigan hospitals across the state have implemented visitor restrictions to help protect against the spread of influenza, health officials announced.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported "widespread activity" of influenza across the state.

Ascension Michigan hospitals are trying to protect patients, families and associates with the new visitor restrictions, hospital officials said.

Visitors are limited to people ages 14 or older. Children are at the greatest risk of getting and spreading the flu, according to officials.

Visitors should be healthy and free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms. Anyone who is sick is asked not to visit the hospitals.

No more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at a time, officials said.

Visitors are asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after visiting.

The new restrictions will be in effect until further notice, officials said.

Here is a list of the Ascension Michigan hospitals:

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac)

Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital (Plainwell)

Ascension Genesys Hospital (Grand Blanc)

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital (Warren and Madison Heights)

Ascension Providence Hospital (Southfield and Novi)

Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital (Rochester)

Ascension River District Hospital (East China Township)

Ascension St. John Hospital (Detroit)

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital (Saginaw)

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas)

Ascension Standish Hospital (Standish)

