Boxing club helps people battle Parkinson's disease

A boxing club in Louisville, Kentucky is helping those who suffer from Parkinson's disease, according to a report by WAVE 3 in Louisville.

The club is affiliated with The Rocky Steady foundation, which was founded in Indiana, to combat the symptoms of Parkinson's disease through non-contact boxing exercises.

It is believed that with exercise you can slow down the process of Parkinson's disease, according to various studies.

Rock Steady has affiliates here in Michigan, too; to find the nearest boxing gym click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.