An elderly woman holds a picture of a sheep as she tries to remember the name of the animal during a memory activity.

Alzheimer's disease is a heart breaking, life changing ailment that impacts families around Michigan every year.

Over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, and as many as 16 million will have it by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Detroit is coming up on Saturday, August 25. You can register, donate or volunteer here.

Alzheimer's disease in Michigan

