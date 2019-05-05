CDC investigating potential case of measles at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

DETROIT - Officials with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport said a child suspected of having measles was found Saturday on an incoming flight from Las Vegas.

RELATED: Doctors urge vaccination as number of measles cases increases across United States

According to authorities, the child is being tested to confirm whether or not it is a confirmed case.

A representative with the airport said the remaining passengers were allowed off the plane and only the child is being tested for measles.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.