Wayne County officials: Sick child at Detroit Metropolitan Airport did not have measles

DETROIT - Officials with Wayne County announced a suspected case of the measles Saturday night was not the measles.

The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport said a child suspected of having measles was found Saturday on an incoming flight from Las Vegas.

The child was tested to confirm, and the Wayne County Health Department believes it was not a case of the measles.

“Based on the assessment of the physician at the hospital, the Wayne County Health Department believes this is not a case of measles,” said Dr. Ruta Sharangpani, of the Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness

