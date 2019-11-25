Flu season has come early this year.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said Friday that flu season has seen its earliest start in 10 years.

A strain of the flu that’s particularly tough on kids is showing up early, too, for the first time in 27 years.

There’s significant flu activity in all but 12 states, and it’s hitting the southeast and southwest the hardest.

Experts say the early flu season is even more reason to get the flu shot if you haven’t already.

Flu symptoms (from the CDC)

Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Flu is different from a cold. Flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

fever* or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.