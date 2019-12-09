Coping with mental, physical stress from the holiday season

DETROIT – Are you feeling the holiday stress?

While it’s supposed to be a time of peace and joy, experts said the holiday season can also trigger real mental and physical stress.

Given how many extra demands we have on our time during holidays, it’s not surprising that a lot of people can feel overwhelmed. In one study, 62 percent of respondents described their stress level as “very or somewhat” elevated during the holidays. Just 10 percent reported no extra stress.

Watch the video above for the full report.