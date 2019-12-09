Study suggests your toothbrush could be more dangerous than you think

DETROIT – When you think of dangerous household items, a toothbrush probably doesn’t even make the list.

A new study suggests that it should. Brushing your teeth is so routine many don’t give it much thought. There are actually a large number of incidents involving toothbrushes and many of them could easily have been prevented.

Children under the age of four should always brush their teeth with adult supervision. Never allow children of any age to walk or run with a toothbrush. If a child stands on a stool to reach the sink, make sure someone is there to make sure they don’t fall off.

Watch the video above for the full report.