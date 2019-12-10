Man says Apple Watch saved his life after he received alert telling him to seek medical attention

DETROIT – A man is crediting the Apple Watch he wears around his wrist with saving his life.

While he was visiting his son he received an alert telling him to seek medical attention, even though he felt fine. Ever since Apple released the heart monitoring feature of the Apple Watch it has been met with skepticism by many cardiologists. While stories like this man’s don’t prove an Apple Watch can make a difference, this man is grateful.

Roy Robinson’s Apple Watch told him he had atrial fibrillation. He got an EKG done at a hospital and was admitted for atrial fibrillation. It’s an irregular, often rapid heart rate that is a cause of strokes.

Watch the video above for the full report.