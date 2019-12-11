23ºF

Good Health: NBC News reporter credits news story with saving her life

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – You’ve likely seen Kristen Dahlgren on “The Today Show” and on “Nightly News,” but what you may not know is that off-camera, she’s been battling a health crisis.

Dahlgren credits a story on breast cancer she did for NBC News with saving her life.

“I remember at the time thinking, ‘This story is going to save lives,’” Dahlgren said. “And I just had no idea that the life it would save would be mine.”

She’s hoping that sharing her story can help others.

You can watch the full story above.

