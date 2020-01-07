This flu season could be worst in decades: Facts and symptoms

Health experts say this flu season is shaping up to potentially be one of the worst in decades.

This flu season alreay has a record pediatric deaths -- 27 children in the United States have died from the flu through Dec. 28.

According to the CDC, a total of at least 2,900 people in the United States are estimated to have died from the flu.

Experts say this season is on track to be as severe as the 2017-18 season, the deadliest in 40 years.

Flu symptoms (from the CDC)

Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Flu is different from a cold. Flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

fever* or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

