What’s Going Around: Flu activity remains high around the United States

DETROIT – Flu activity has remained high across the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu is widespread in 46 states, including Michigan. Around 10 million cases have been reported so far this season and about 87,000 people had to be hospitalized. Some 4,800 have died from the flu, including 32 children. Two of those children were in Michigan.

