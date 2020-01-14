Mother speaks out after child suffers serious reaction from face mask

DETROIT – Face sheet masks are marketed as a way to give your skin a quick boost or glow, but that’s not what’s happening to some customers.

It’s always a good idea with a new product to test a little bit on your skin first, to make sure it doesn’t cause any irritation. One mother is speaking out after her child suffered a serious reaction to using a face mask over the holidays.

“After four minutes I started feeling, like, stinging so I just pulled it off and I’m just like, ‘Ow, my face really hurts and it’s really red,'" Nelle David, 9, said.

The mask was a Yes to Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask. Nelle’s mother soon discovered the mask had several bad reviews online.

