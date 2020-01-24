Tuberculosis exposure at pediatrics offices in Oakland and Macomb counties leaves parents searching for answers

DETROIT – The tuberculosis exposure at three pediatrics offices in Oakland and Macomb counties has left thousands of parents looking for answers.

Patients at several Metro Detroit pediatric offices may have been unknowingly exposed to tuberculosis that a healthcare worker had.

Due to privacy reasons state health officials only confirm that the associate diagnosed with pulmonary TB is receiving treatment and is not currently working. All other associates and providers at the practice have been tested and do not have active TB disease.

Just Thursday, Local 4 reported a hotline set up for patients was flooded with so many calls a lot of people could not get through.

Facebook groups have been flooded with questions. Tonight Local 4′s Nick Monacelli has answers for concerned parents in Metro Detroit.

