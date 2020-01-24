Patients potentially exposed to tuberculosis by Metro Detroit healthcare worker to be tested

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Patients at several Metro Detroit pediatric offices may have been unknowingly exposed to tuberculosis that a healthcare worker had.

Due to privacy reasons state health officials only confirm that the associate diagnosed with pulmonary TB is receiving treatment and is not currently working. All other associates and providers at the practice have been tested and do not have active TB disease.

The healthcare worker was ill with TB and worked at Lakeview Pediatrics and its Ascension Medical Group Michigan locations in Macomb Township, Rochester and St. Clair Shores.

An investigation started after the state was alerted that an individual had TB in November 2019. This led to testing of employees at the clinics, and the diagnosis of the ill employee.

Ascension Medical Group said it has sent out emails and letters to parents of patients with instructions on how to proceed if they may have been exposed to TB. The window of exposure goes from April of last year to Jan. 9 of this year.

Patients are encouraged to check their email, spam folder and mailbox for an alert from Ascension Medical Group. Those alerts will have information on how to get a blood draw and TB test for free.