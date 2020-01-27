Study: Traffic pollution may impact infant brain development
Exposure may affect physical, mental processes
A new study out of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital followed 150 babies over 12 years and found traffic pollution can impact infant brain development.
Children who were exposed to high amounts of traffic pollution at birth were more likely to have less gray matter in the brain.
Gray matter involves motor control and sensory parts of the brain.
The loss may be enough to effect the development of physical and mental processes of the brain.
